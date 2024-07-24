The incident occurred in Monroe around 9:20 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, on Wheeler Road.

According to Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone, officers responded to the intersection of Route 110 and Osborn Lane for a medical emergency call.

Upon arrival, officers found the 2-year-old with gunshot wounds with his mother, who had attempted to drive the child to a hospital when she called 911, Corrone said.

Corrone said the boy was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he underwent surgery for the non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined the shooting took place at his Monroe home, Corrone said. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of how the child was shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

