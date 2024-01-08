Visitation Planned For 4 Somers Children Killed In Fire

The fire occurred in Tolland County around 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 44 Quality Ave., in the town of Somers.

Killed during the fire were Lukas Koropatkin, age 11; Genevieve Koropatkin, age 9, Benjamin Koropatkin age 7, and Archer Koropatkin, age 5.

They were home with their 19-year-old sister when the fire started, along with three serving siblings. The teen survived by jumping out of a second-floor window, and suffered burns, after attempting to save the children.

Their mother, Rebecca Whiteley, was at work at the time of the fire.

The children all died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries; their deaths were ruled accidents, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home at 61 South Road in Somers.

An overflow crowd is expected as the entire town has taken up the cause of helping the family, as well as the family who lost everything in the neighboring duplex but survived the fire.

Obituaries of the children describe each of them:

5-year-old Archer (Archie) loved Paw Patrol and white puppies.

7-year-old Benjamin Koropatkin was known as a shy boy who was so creative and artistic and played with Legos whenever he could.

9-year-old Genevieve Koropatkin was known as a "girly girl" and as was the princess of the Koropatkin kids.

11-year-old Lukas Koropatkin wanted to be a "YouTuber" and enjoyed fishing and playing basketball.

Donations can be made to the Town of Somers Angel Fund.

