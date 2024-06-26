These CT Eateries Named Best Restaurants For Wine, New Rankings Say

A total of 36 eateries were recognized as winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards released by Wine Spectator, a publication that serves as a leading authority on wine.

The restaurants named as winners of the awards, which were made public on Tuesday, June 25, are (by county):

Fairfield County:

L'Escale Restaurant, Greenwich;

Tony's at the J House, Riverside;

Barcelona Wine Bar, Stamford;

The Restaurant At Rowayton Seafood, Rowayton;

Washington Prime, Norwalk;

Josie & Tony's, Norwalk;

Barcelona Wine Bar, Norwalk;

Barcelona Wine Bar, Fairfield;

Nouveau Monde, Sandy Hook;

The Capital Grille, Stamford;

Gabriele's Italian Steakhouse, Westport;

Artisan, Southport;

The Benjamin, Ridgefield.

New Haven County:

Barcelona Wine Bar, New Haven;

Encore by Goodfellas, New Haven;

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven;

ZINC New Haven, New Haven;

Viron Rondo Osteria, Cheshire;

Vyne Restaurant & Bar, Middlebury.

Hartford County:

Barcelona Wine Bar, West Hartford;

2 Hopewell Bistro, Glastonbury;

Ruth's Chris Steak House, Newington;

Artisan, West Hartford;

Union Kitchen, West Hartford;

The Capital Grille, Hartford;

Max Downtown, Hartford.

Litchfield County:

Winvian Farm Restaurant, Morris;

Arethusa al tavolo, Bantam;

The Tap Room, Washington;

Fife N' Drum Restaurant & Inn, Kent.

Middlesex County:

La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar, Killingworth;

The Griswold Inn, Essex;

The Essex, Old Saybrook.

New London County:

Kensington's, Norwich;

David Burke Prime Steakhouse, Ledyard;

The Shipwright's Daughter, Mystic.

According to Wine Spectator Editor and Publisher Marvin R. Shanken, many restaurants awarded by the publication have increased their focus on their wine selection as business approaches pre-pandemic levels.

"The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are investing in their wine programs," Shanken said, adding, "Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about."

The 36 Connecticut restaurants are among the 3,777 awarded by the publication.

Click here to view the full list of other restaurants awarded by Wine Spectator.

