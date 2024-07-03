Street Racers May Have Caused I-84 Multi-Car Crash In Tolland, Police Say

The crash occurred around 10 p.m., Monday, July 1, on I-84 between Exits 68 and 69 in Tolland.

According to State Police, responding troopers located an extensive debris field and one vehicle that had rolled during the crash.

State Police said troopers investigating the crash believe the crash was caused by several vehicles "driving recklessly" and also "slow rolling the highway" before racing each other.

The vehicles included a 2010 Honda Civic LX, a 2007 Honda Accord, and a 2012 Nissan Altima.

State police are seeking witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the crash and what they were doing.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses with information should contact Trooper Kyle Kaelberer at 860-896-3200, ext. 8071, or Kyle.Kaelberer@ct.gov.

