State Police Searching For Van That Caused Serious Somers Crash

The crash happened on Sunday, May 7 around 9:40 p.m., at the intersection of Main Street (Route 190) and South Road (Route 83) in Somers, according to state police.

At the time of the crash, a motorcycle driven by a West Springfield, Massachusetts resident had been traveling east on Route 190 when it was cut off by the van, which was trying to turn left on South Road.

The van then dragged the motorcyclist for around 75 feet on South Road and left the scene of the collision without stopping.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for evaluation and suffered minor injuries.

Police later released an image of the van that left the scene and are currently searching for it.

Any witnesses of the crash or anyone with information regarding the van is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Burnell at tyler.burnell@ct.gov.

