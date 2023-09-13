Stafford Man Gets Prison Time For Tax Evasion: Ordered To Pay Over $160K To IRS

Tolland County resident David Kamal, age 61, of Stafford, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 11 to eight months in prison for tax evasion, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, Kamal, a former Hebron resident, purposefully evaded taxes for the 2012 tax year by filing a false tax return that year.

On this tax return, Kamal claimed false deductions for moving and medical expenses that he had not actually incurred. He also provided false documentation for the moving expenses, such as invoices and bank statements, to an IRS attorney in connection with US tax court proceedings, officials said.

Additionally, Kamal also filed false tax returns for the 2013 through 2017 tax years by claiming fake and inflated unreimbursed medical and dental expenses, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Kamal eventually pleaded guilty to his charges on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. He is now released on a $50,000 bond.

As part of his sentencing, Kamal agreed to pay $163,264 in back taxes as well as interest and penalties. He will also pay a $20,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release after his sentence is up.

He will report to prison on Friday, Nov. 17.

