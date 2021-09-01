Contact Us
Breaking News: Ida Arrives With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Flash Flooding; Isolated Tornadoes Possible
High School In Region Goes Remote After Substance Found On Walls

Zak Failla
South Hadley High School
South Hadley High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/John Phelan

A high school was forced to alter its reopening plan after a suspicious substance was found growing on the walls and furniture inside the building in Western Massachusetts.

South Hadley Schools Superintendent Jahmal Mosley issued a letter to the community in Hampshire County this week advising that “a black/white” substance was located inside the building, prompting them to open the year remotely.

Mosely said that the district called in Fermata Home Services to assist, which took samples of the substance and sent them to a lab for testing.

It is unclear when the test results will be available.

“Regardless of the results, the high school will need to be thoroughly cleaned and closed at this time,” he said.

While the testing is being conducted the school will be “adhering to the recommendations of the testing results; thoroughly cleaning the building to ensure the substance is eradicated; retesting to ensure any harmful substances are removed.”

In response to the substance, all high school students were forced to start the first day of school remotely, though the rest of the district will be open for in-person learning to start the year.

The first day of school was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2.

“I do not have a definitive date as to when the high school will reopen to conduct in-person learning for students,” Mosley said. “Principal Elizabeth Wood will be sending out expectations for remote learning for students, staff, and parents.” 

