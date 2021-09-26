Contact Us
Two Men Found Dead After Single-Car Crash In Region

Police activity
Police activity Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed off a roadway and into the woods in the region, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers in Hampden County from the Town of Russell barracks responded to the single-vehicle crash on Old Westfield Road in Granville Saturday, Sept. 25 at around 7:20 a.m.

The vehicle was discovered 30 feet into a woodline and had been there for some time, said state police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Justyn Trempe, age 21, of Granville was operating the vehicle at some time prior to 6 a.m. when for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the roadway. 

Trempe and passenger James Novak, age 23, also of Granville were both deceased when troopers arrive, according to state police.

Granville Fire and EMS, as well as Granville PD assisted with the crash scene. 

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, the Russell Barracks.

