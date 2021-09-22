Two Hospitalized After Crash In Region

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on a busy roadway in the region.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Hampden County on Liberty Street in Springfield.

One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over.

The two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to local hospitals for evaluation, the Springfield Fire Department said.

No other information was immediately available regarding the crash. The cause of the accident has not been released as it remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.