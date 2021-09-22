Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Two Hospitalized After Crash In Region

796 Liberty St. in Springfield
796 Liberty St. in Springfield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on a busy roadway in the region.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Hampden County on Liberty Street in Springfield.

One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over.

The two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to local hospitals for evaluation, the Springfield Fire Department said.

No other information was immediately available regarding the crash. The cause of the accident has not been released as it remains under investigation.

