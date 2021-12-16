Threat Leads To Shelter In Place Order At School In Region

A shelter in place notice at a Western Massachusetts school has been lifted after a potential threat was made on two days.

The first threat came in around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, when the school received a phone call that a threat was made Hampden County's Southwick Regional School, said Principal Joe Turmel in a statement to parents.

The School Resource Officer investigated and a shelter in place was held for approximately 20 minutes, he said.

Turmel said the investigation confirmed that the threat was not in regards to "our" school.

"We have been in contact with a neighboring community where the initial threat was directed," he said.

The second shelter in place was held at Southwick Regional School again on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. a student reported hearing a comment regarding a potential threat to school safety. Trumel said.

The shelter in place was lifted after about 75 minutes.

"After interviewing close to 25 students and investigating all leads, it has been determined that there was no threat to the students or staff safety," Trumel said.

The Southwick Police Department has determined that the school is not at risk, he added.

