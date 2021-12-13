Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Woman At Big Y Parking Lot In Region

A man is facing charges after police said he robbed an 84-year-old woman in a supermarket parking lot in Western Massachusetts.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the Big Y parking lot on West Street in the Hampshire County town of Ware at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, according to the Ware Police Department.

Bystanders tried to apprehend the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dominick Dematte, of Ware, but he was able to get away, police said.

Police saw Dematte in the woods behind Brookside Mart, across the street from Big Y, and began chasing him on foot, authorities said.

Officers found Dematte hiding under a tarp and wooden furniture at the old Knights of Columbus on West Main Street and brought him into custody, police said.

Police said Dematte is charged with:

Masked, unarmed robbery of a person over 60 years old

Two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60 years old

Carrying a dangerous weapon, knife

Police said the woman's property was returned to her, and she did not seek medical treatment.

