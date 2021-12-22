Stop Of Speeding SUV Results In Gun Arrest In Region

Police apprehended a Western Massachusetts man for illegal possession of a handgun during a traffic stop in which he was allegedly traveling over 95 miles per hour.

Hampden County resident Carlos Garcia, age 21, of Springfield, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 11, after state police troopers pulled him over on Route 91 in a Honda SUV traveling more than 95 miles per hour, Massachusetts State Police said.

Once stopped, Garcia could not produce his driver's license and showed "an unusual amount of nervousness," state police said.

Troopers noticed that Garcia kept positioning himself as if to hide something, and noticed a metallic object between the seat and the center console, officers said.

When asked to get out of the vehicle, he at first refused, but one Trooper was able to "escort" him out of the vehicle.

During a search, troopers found a handgun with a 10-round magazine inserted and a round in the chamber, state police said.

Garcia does not possess a license to carry a firearm and was arrested, but not before he attempted to run from the scene but was quickly caught, state police said.

He was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a firearm;

Carrying a loaded firearm;

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card;

Speeding.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.