Tolland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Shots-Fired Incident Under Investigation In Region

Zak Failla
Christopher Burnham Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department
The gun seized from Burnham Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

A 44-year-old man was apprehended while trying to flee from police after firing shots into the air in a residential Western Massachusetts neighborhood in the middle of the night.

In Hampden County, the Holyoke Police Department received reports of shots fired outside an apartment complex on Walnut Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Upon arrival, a witness described two suspects, one of whom was shooting a gun into the air in the area of Elm Street.

Officers located two suspects, identified as Cordis Bean and Christopher Burnham, and as they approached, police said that Burnham attempted to flee from the scene on foot before he was arrested by officers.

At the time of his arrest, police said that Burnham was in possession of a handgun.

Burnham, age 44, of Springfield, was charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (second offense);
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced number;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID;
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm;
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

No return court date for Burnham has been announced.

Welcome to

Tolland Daily Voice!

Serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

