Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour.

The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.

Troopers said the vehicle had been involved in a crash with reported injuries and had fled the scene.

They determined that the vehicle was registered to 24-year-old Ean Nosal, of Meriden in New Haven County, Connecticut.

Massachusetts State Troopers spotted Nosal a short time later on I-84 in the town of Sturbridge and attempted to stop him a second time, but he again fled, police said.

Troopers ended their pursuit at the Connecticut state line.

At around 3:40 p.m., a Connecticut State Trooper witnessed Nosal’s car traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” westbound on I-84 in Willington in Tolland County, police said. He allegedly passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder.

The trooper chased after Nosal to try and stop him, but he again refused to pull over, police said.

Speeds during the chase reportedly reached 110 miles per hour.

Around Exit 70 in Willington, the trooper deactivated their lights and siren and radioed to dispatch that they were ending the chase.

A short time later, troopers spotted Nosal for a fourth time as he drove westbound on I-84 near exit 69 in Tolland. They again tried to initiate a traffic stop, to no avail, and ended the pursuit a short time later.

Investigators eventually tracked Nosal’s vehicle to a relative’s home in the town of Burlington in Hartford County.

The family member told police that Nosal had parked it there earlier in the evening and had since returned to Meriden.

Troopers applied for and were granted a warrant for the man's arrest by the Rockville Superior Court.

After weeks of being a wanted man, Nosal finally turned himself in to State police in Tolland on Friday, Aug. 26, after learning of the active warrant, police said.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, engaging in pursuit, and reckless driving with speeds of over 85 miles per hour.

Nosal was later released from custody on $7,500 bond. He’s due back at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

