Police & Fire

Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault Of High School Student In Region

Zak Failla
Holyoke High School
Holyoke High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation has reportedly been launched into the alleged sexual assault of a student in a Western Massachusetts high school.

It is alleged that in Hampden County, a student at Holyoke High School was the victim of an alleged sexual assault that is now being investigated by area police.

The allegations were first reported by WWLP. The investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.

"Student safety is of the utmost importance. Immediately after being notified of the alleged sexual assault," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Holyoke Public Schools contacted the police department (which is investigating.)" 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

