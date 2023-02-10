Pole Comes Crashing Down On Rolled-Over Car In Vernon

A person had to be rescued through a sunroof after their vehicle rolled over in Vernon, causing a telephone pole to come crashing down.

The crash happened during the early morning of Friday, Feb. 10 around 2 a.m., when police and firefighters were sent to the area of 248 Vernon Ave. for a report of a rolled-over vehicle, according to the Vernon Fire Department.

After arriving at the scene, officials found a rolled-over car with a fallen telephone pole on top of it. Luckily though, the power lines had stayed intact and were not touching the vehicle.

Police helped the occupant get out of the car through the sunroof. The person was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The car was then removed from the road by a towing company, and the road was closed to allow for Eversource to remove the pole.

