Passenger Killed In Rollover Crash In Region

A rollover crash in New England left a New York City resident dead and two others injured, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers in Franklin County responded to the rollover crash on Route 91 south in Bernardston shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, which resulted in the death of a passenger.

Police said that upon arrival, troopers found Flushing resident Oscar Lemus, age 32, ejected from a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder that had crashed and rolled over into the median.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Lemus was pronounced dead after being transported to the Baystate/Franklin Medical Center.

The investigation found that the driver, a 54-year-old Queens woman was driving the Nissan on a flat tire before losing control and rolling over into the median.

She and another passenger, a 57-year-old man from Flushing, were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Franklin County Detectives, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

