Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Stafford Crash

A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway.

It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road.

Upon police and EMS arrival, the driver of the motorcycle, a Honda GL1800, was declared dead, Connecticut State Police said. He has been identified as 63-year-old Hartford County resident Frederick Zorich of Windsor Locks.

The passenger of the motorcycle was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford via LifeStar with serious, life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital, police said. She's been identified as Debra Zorich, age 60, also of Windsor Locks.

The operator of the SUV, a Nissan Pathfinder, a 17-year-old boy from the town of Somers in Tolland County, was not injured and declined medical transport, police said.

An initial investigation indicated the Pathfinder, traveling east on Route 190, drifted into the westbound lane, striking the motorcycle head-on, state police said.

All involved parties and witnesses remained on scene and are cooperating with state police.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, contact Trooper First Class Kyle Kaelberer at Troop C -Tolland at 860-896-3200 ex 8071.

