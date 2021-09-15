Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Region

A man has died after a crash involving another car in Western Mass.

At around 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 900 block of Boston Road for the crash involving a car and motorcycle, according to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Health where he died from his injuries, Walsh said.

Walsh said a preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle rider was driving at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.