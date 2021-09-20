Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In Region, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Springfield Police report that an area man was killed after he was hit by a car that fled the scene.
A Western Massachusetts man that was hit by a vehicle over the weekend has died.

The crash took place in Hampden County around 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, in Springfield on the 1300 block of Main Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the man who was hit was alive when transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash before police arrived but police have since located the car, Walsh said.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

