Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation.

Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Emergency Services Unit Bomb Squad, Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit, and the FBI all responded to the scene, and the building and property were evacuated for safety reasons, police said.

Authorities said the device consisted of an "Altoids" box that had a flashing light on it and was on top of a cardboard box that had "flammable" and "5/6" written on it.

An X-ray also revealed wires, a clothespin, and a battery in the Altoids container, police reported.

Bomb Squad Technicians determined the device might be live and were able to render it safe, according to the report.

After an investigation, Matthew Farley, of Harrisville, Rhode Island, was identified as a suspect, State Police said.

He was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, by police in Rhode Island, police said.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Farley was processed on charges of criminal attempt at manufacturing bombs and first-degree breach of peace, authorities said.

Police said he was being held on $50,000 bond and awaiting arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

