Know Them? Police Search For Suspects In Robbery At Ellington Gas Station

Police are searching for three suspects in a gunpoint robbery at a Connecticut gas station.

The robbery happened at a Valero gas station in Tolland County at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to Connecticut State Police.

The gas station is located at 1 Main St. in Ellington, police said.

One suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint from the clerk, and the three male suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction in a gray or silver four-door vehicle with black rims, authorities said.

Police said the vehicle may have been an Infiniti.

The suspect who demanded the money from the clerk was described as being about 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, wearing a tan jacket with hood, blue jeans, a black neck gator, a gray knit cap with a white hood over, and possibly eyeglasses, authorities said.

The second suspect was described as being 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with tan work boots, blue jeans, a tan jacket, and a green hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The third suspect remained outside during the incident, and his description is not known, police reported.

No age description was provided for any of the suspects.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects' identities, whereabouts, or vehicle to call 860-896-3272 or email Christopher.sackett@ct.gov.

