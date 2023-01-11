Know Him? Bank In Coventry Robbed, Police Searching For Suspect

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance footage robbing a bank in Coventry.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 11 a.m. at the Key Bank located at 3534 Main St. (Route 31), according to Coventry Police.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage, is described as a middle-aged white man with a height of 5' 8". He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black and white flannel shirt, striped knit hat, and sunglasses, as well as a surgical mask and dark gloves, pants, and shoes.

No weapon was used or implied in the robbery, police said.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to confront them and instead contact Coventry Police at 860-742-7331 or email Detective Kelsey Carpenter at kcarpenter@coventryct.org.

