Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Spills Fuel On I-84 In Willington

Fuel had to be cleaned from a snow-covered Interstate 84 in Willington following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened in Tolland County on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, when an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 84 westbound in Willington between Exit 71 and Exit 72, according to state police.

The tractor-trailer became jackknifed and spilled fuel as a result of the crash, police said. Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Environmental Services, Inc. then responded to the scene and were able to clean up the spill.

There were no injuries related to the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.