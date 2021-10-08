Contact Us
ID Released For Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car At Intersection In Region

Zak Failla
A bicyclist was struck and killed at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street in Northampton.
A bicyclist was struck and killed at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street in Northampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the ID of a bicyclist who was struck and killed crossing a busy intersection in Western Massachusetts.

Officers from the Northampton Police Department in Hampshire County said that local resident Charles Braun was riding his bike near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 when he was struck by a car.

Braun was transported to Corey Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police noted that the 23-year-old driver, from Haydenville in Hampshire County, remained at the scene and cooperated during the investigation.

No charges or tickets were issued to the driver.

The incident remains under investigation by:

  • Northampton Police, 
  • Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 
  • Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

