Hebron Woman Nabbed On Animal Cruelty Charges, State Police Say

A 59-year-old woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after police said numerous animals in her care were found suffering from neglect and poor living conditions in Connecticut.

Joann Connelly, of Hebron in Tolland County, was arrested on Friday, March 25, and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, according to Connecticut State Police.

She is the owner of CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, a licensed animal importer, police said.

In February of 2021, authorities received complaints that animals under Connelly's care were neglected, authorities reported.

Police said multiple attempts to access the home were unsuccessful, and no substantive evidence to apply for a search and seizure warrant was available at the time.

On Wednesday, March 23, a Department of Children & Families investigator requested assistance during a site visit regarding information that the owner had moved and numerous animals were left behind, authorities said.

During the site visit, authorities found that the home's conditions were "deplorable and unsanitary and an overwhelming odor of urine and feces could be smelled from outside of the residence," state police reported.

Police also reported finding numerous dogs in cages throughout the home, including the basement, and floors that were "covered in urine and feces."

There were also birds and cats in the home, and a pony, goats, and geese outside, in poor conditions, police said.

The animals were all seized and are receiving veterinary care, police reported.

Authorities said State Animal Control is ensuring the animals will be placed in homes with proper care.

Connelly is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 28, police said.

