Four In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Pizza Delivery Driver In Region

Four Western Mass residents, including two juveniles, were arrested after a pizza delivery driver was robbed in the region, according to police.

Hampden County residents Mario Santiago, age 24, and Josiah Finlay, age 18, both of Springfield, were arrested around 1 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, in Springfield.

Officers were called to assist a pizza delivery driver on Ainsworth Street for a report of an unarmed robbery.

The driver told police that he was assaulted and robbed on Vermont Street while attempting to make a delivery.

He did not need medical attention.

Walsh said shortly after police spoke with the driver, officers found the vehicle involved in the assault and conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Belmont Avenue.

All inside the vehicle were arrested including Santiago and Finlay, and the juveniles.

Santiago was charged with unarmed robbery and unlicensed operation of a vehicle

Finlay was charged with unarmed robbery.

The names of the minors will not be released.

