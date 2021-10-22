Four Charged With Shoplifting At Big Y In Region

Four suspects are facing a host of charges after being busted with illegal drugs, a handgun, and other suspicious items during an investigation into shoplifting in Western Massachusetts.

In Hampden County, the East Longmeadow Police Department received a report of four people shoplifting from the Big Y Supermarket on North Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

An employee at the score provided officers with a description of the suspects and the vehicle they fled in, which was later located near the Big Y.

During the traffic stop, investigating officers located suspected illegal drugs and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, other evidence of drug distribution, cash, as well as evidence of the items reported to have been shoplifted.

The incident led to the arrest of Mark Alexander, age 31, of Springfield, Hector Sugranes, age 60, of Springfield, Elizabeth Lafleur, age 23, of Westfield, and Megan Brown, age 28, of Athol.

Alexander was charged with:

Distribution of a Class A substance with a previous offense;

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance;

Felon in possession of a firearm with a previous offense;

Possession of ammunition without an FID;

Possession of a firearm without a license;

Shoplifting by asportation.

Sugranes and Lafleur were charged with:

Possession of a firearm without a license;

Possession of ammunition without an FID;

Shoplifting by asportation.

Brown was charged with shoplifting by asportation - third offense.

Bail was set for all four and they were sent to Palmer District Court to be arraigned on the charges.

