Police & Fire

Fatal Gunshot Victim Found In Driver's Seat Of Car After Crash In Region

Police in Western Massachusetts are reporting a man was found dead inside a crashed car from gunshot wounds.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 8:55 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, on Cuff Avenue, in Springfield, said Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police.

Walsh said officers found the victim while investigating a car that crashed into a parked car.

The victim was transported to Baystate Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Walsh said,

An investigation is underway, 

