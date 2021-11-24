Fatal Gunshot Victim Found In Driver's Seat Of Car After Crash In Region

Police in Western Massachusetts are reporting a man was found dead inside a crashed car from gunshot wounds.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 8:55 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, on Cuff Avenue, in Springfield, said Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police.

Walsh said officers found the victim while investigating a car that crashed into a parked car.

The victim was transported to Baystate Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Walsh said,

An investigation is underway,

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.