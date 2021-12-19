Duo Nabbed Trafficking Heroin In Region, Police Say

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Western Massachusetts led to the discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers were patrolling Route 91 in Franklin County in the town of Greenfield at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, when they saw a blue Toyota sedan going about 70 miles per hour in a construction zone with a speed limit of 55, Massachusetts State Police reported.

The troopers pulled the Toyota over in the area of Exit 50, police said.

The troopers approached the Toyota and identified the driver as 28-year-old Victoria Thompson, of Cavendish, Vermont. The passenger was later identified as 31-year-old Marshall Gagne, of Springfield, Vermont, police said.

One of the troopers saw an illegally possessed firework in the back seat area, police reported.

State Police also learned that Thompson's driver's license wasn't valid, and she was arrested, authorities said.

Gagne was brought out of the Toyota so it could be towed, police said.

While authorities searched the Toyota before it was towed, troopers found "a large amount of narcotic paraphernalia along with a small amount of a substance suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine," police said.

Packaged bags of a substance believed to be heroin were also found in the trunk, State Police reported.

Gagne was then placed under arrest, police said.

State Police said the narcotics seized in the search weighed about 80 grams in total.

Police reported that Thompson was charged with:

Possession of a Class B drug

Trafficking in heroin

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Illegal possession of fireworks

Possession of open container of alcohol in vehicle

Speeding

State Police said Gagne was charged with:

Possession of a Class A drug

Trafficking in heroin

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Providing false name to police

