Duo Nabbed After Shooting In Region

Two men were arrested following an alleged assault and shooting in Western Massachusetts.

Hampden County residents Mario Santiago, age 31, of Chicopee, and Josiah Finlay, age 27, of Springfield, were arrested around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, after police responded to a report of shots fired in Springfield.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, when officers arrived in the 400 block of Albany Street, they located two victims.

One victim was punched. The second victim told officers that three men reportedly pointed firearms at him, Walsh said.

An investigation revealed that as the incident was unfolding an unidentified suspect arrived on the scene and a fight began between the three men and the unidentified individual leading to numerous shots being fired, Walsh said.

Officers located 17 shell casings on Albany Street and two cars were shot.

A short time later a gunshot victim was driven to the Massachusetts State Police barracks on the 600 block of Liberty Street.

The victim was transported to Baystate with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two individuals in the car were detained, he added.

The three individuals, including Gutierrez and Colon, who arrived at the state police barracks were identified as being involved in the initial and subsequent assaults, Walsh said.

The gunshot victim is also being investigated for his role in the incident, Walsh added.

Gutierrez was charged with:

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious damage to a vehicle (2 Counts)

Colon was charged with:

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious damage to a vehicle (2 Counts)

Assault and battery

