Body Recovered From River In Region

A man's body has been recovered from a river in Western Massachusetts.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, the body was found around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, when officers were called to the 500 block of Hancock Street for a report of a body in the Mill River.

Members of the Springfield Fire department recovered the body.

Walsh said there were no indications of suspicious activity, and the incident is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.