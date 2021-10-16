Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Alert Issued For Woman Who's Gone Missing In Region

Paula Kelsey
Paula Kelsey Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A woman has gone missing in the region and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Paula Kelsey, age 77, was lasts been Friday morning, Oct. 15 in Cheshire, Massachusetts, according to authorities in Berkshire County.

He is suffering from an altered mental state and is probably very confused, according to the Adams Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black leggings with black lace, white shoes. Her hair is dyed red.

If you have any information regarding her location or whereabouts, contact the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212.

