Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Alert Issued For Shoplifting Suspect In Region

Zak Failla
The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a shoplifting suspect
Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who was caught on camera robbing an area liquor store.

The West Springfield Police Department released a photo of a wanted man who allegedly ran out of Rotary Liquors on Park Street with two bottles of stolen liquor at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to police, the stolen liquor had a total value of $158.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact West Springfield Police detectives by calling (413) 262-3210. 

