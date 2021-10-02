Alert Issued For Shoplifting Suspect In Region

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who was caught on camera robbing an area liquor store.

The West Springfield Police Department released a photo of a wanted man who allegedly ran out of Rotary Liquors on Park Street with two bottles of stolen liquor at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to police, the stolen liquor had a total value of $158.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact West Springfield Police detectives by calling (413) 262-3210.

