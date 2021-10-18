Alert Issued For 11-Year-Old Girl Who's Gone Missing In Region

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Western Massachusetts girl.

Marielli Vale, 11, of Springfield, in Hampden County, was last seen around 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 on Lamplighter Lane.

According to police, Vale, who is considered a runaway, is 4-foot-6-inches tall and is 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue crocs.

If you know her whereabouts or see her please call 787-6300 or 911.

