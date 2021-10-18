Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: COVID-19: Former Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies From Complications Of Virus
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For 11-Year-Old Girl Who's Gone Missing In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Marielli Vale
Marielli Vale Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Western Massachusetts girl.

Marielli Vale, 11, of Springfield, in Hampden County, was last seen around 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 on Lamplighter Lane.

According to police, Vale, who is considered a runaway, is 4-foot-6-inches tall and is 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue crocs.

If you know her whereabouts or see her please call 787-6300 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tolland Daily Voice!

Serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.