26-Year-Old Killed After Crashing Into Tree Near Exit Ramp In Region

Nicole Valinote
A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the region.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the region.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Worcester County, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Andrew St. Denis, of Stow, Massachusetts, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord and lost control of the car, driving into the infield on the Exit 26B ramp from Route 290 West, striking a tree, authorities said.

He was determined to be dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

State Police reported that troopers were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:

  • MassDOT
  • Shrewsbury Fire
  • Worcester EMS 
  • The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

