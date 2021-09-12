26-Year-Old Killed After Crashing Into Tree Near Exit Ramp In Region

A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the region.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Worcester County, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Andrew St. Denis, of Stow, Massachusetts, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord and lost control of the car, driving into the infield on the Exit 26B ramp from Route 290 West, striking a tree, authorities said.

He was determined to be dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

State Police reported that troopers were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:

MassDOT

Shrewsbury Fire

Worcester EMS

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.