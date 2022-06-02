Contact Us
Police & Fire

24-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Car Into Tree In Tolland

Nicole Valinote
A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after the car he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree.
A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after he lost control of the car he was driving in Connecticut and crashed into a tree. 

The crash happened on I-84 in Tolland at about 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2011 Buick Regal CXL was westbound on I-84 near the Exit 68 off-ramp when the driver lost control of the car and skidded off the roadway into the right shoulder before the Buick collided with a tree.

Police said the driver, identified as Conor Pickering, of West Haven, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and shortly after that, he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

State Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Trooper Dennis at 860-896-3200. 

