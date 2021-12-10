Three Charged In Connection To Kidnapping In Region

Three Western Massachusetts residents have been charged in connection with a kidnapping.

The incident took place in Berkshire County, on Friday, Nov. 26, according to the North Adams Police Department when they responded to a call for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot in the area and saw two people run away on foot, police said.

A woman, who was a victim of a kidnapping, ran towards the officers. She was provided medical aid and security, police added.

During an investigation, detectives arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. An additional individual also identified as a perpetrator of the kidnapping was believed to have fled North Adams, and an arrest warrant was issued for the charge of kidnapping.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, a group of law enforcement officers arrested the person in Hampden County in Springfield, police said.

The unidentified person was charged with the following:

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device (2 Counts)

Possession of ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

Kidnapping for extortion

On Sunday Dec. 5, officers from the North Adams Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle infraction.

Officers learned that the operator of the vehicle did not have a license to operate in Massachusetts. The operator was placed under arrest. Through the course of their investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and the passenger.

The search led to the discovery of trafficking amount of crack/cocaine, distribute of heroin and an illegal loaded firearm. One of the occupants arrested was identified as an additional party connected to the original disturbance call, who fled the scene of the gunshot incident in November.

Both people were arrest and charged with multiple offenses.

