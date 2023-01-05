State Police See Witnesses To Serious Injury Crash In Willington

Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a serious crash that severely injured a 67-year-old man to come forward.

The crash took place in Tolland County on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Road in the town of Willington on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found Ernest Bruce Carlson, of Willington suffering from suspected serious injuries after running off the roadway and hitting a tree, state police said.

Carlson was transported to Hartford Hospital by members of the Willington Fire Department.

Tolland Turnpike was closed for approximately two hours.

The collision is under investigation by Trooper Daniel Hill. Any witnesses to the collision are requested to contact Hill at Daniel.Hill@ct.gov or 860-896-3200 ext. 8006.

