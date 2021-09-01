Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Nine Charged After Prostitution Sting Operation In Region

The Springfield Police arrested nine men during a prostitution sting.
Nine men were charged with soliciting prostitutes during a sting operation in the region.

The "Johns" were arrested in Hampden County during the special operation conducted by the Springfield Police on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after the department received numerous "quality of life" complaints from residents in the area.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield PD, there have been 37 men arrested this summer during sting operations in the city.

Tuesday’s investigation took place between 1 and 6 p.m. The men were arrested on several streets in the South End of Springfield, Walsh said.

An officer and state trooper went undercover as "prostitutes" for the investigation.

Those arrested included:

  • Jeffrey Luckern, age 59, of Springfield
  • Budhi Tamang, age 20, of Springfield
  • Raymond Randall, age 60, of New Hartford, New York 
  • Binh Le, age 41, of Springfield
  • Michael McIntyre, age 55, of Springfield
  • Erdin Karajic, age 55, of Lexington, Kentucky
  • Nigel Torres, age 36, of Springfield
  • Florencio Mendez, age 37, of Springfield
  • Michael Diaz-Hernandez, age 43, of Springfield

