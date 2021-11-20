Man From Region Sentenced For Multi-Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Robert Young, 50, of Worcester, was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 18, by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman.

According to court documents, in October 2018, Young pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, and fentanyl.

In April 2017, law enforcement began investigating drug sales made by Young and co-conspirator Daniel Donald on Groton Street in Worcester, the US Attorney's Office said.

On Nov. 30, 2017, a search of a “hide” between the exterior and interior walls of a building on the Groton Street property resulted in the seizure of one kilogram of cocaine, 345 grams of heroin, over 80 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 200 pills containing fentanyl and a loaded 9 mm firearm, officials said.

Donald and Young were arrested and have been in custody since that time.

In October, Donald was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, over 28 grams of cocaine base, and fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2022.

