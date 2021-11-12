Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Man From Region Nabbed On Child Porn Charges

Kathy Reakes
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Worcester County resident Joseph Michael Smith, age 59, of Spencer, was arrested for one count of child pornography on Wednesday, Nov. 10, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the charging documents, a search of Smith’s residence revealed 35 videos depicting child pornography on Smith’s laptop.

Smith also admitted ownership of three email addresses associated with usernames that uploaded child pornography to Kik Messenger groups between October 2020 and May 2021, the documents said.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. 

