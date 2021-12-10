Man Dies After Kayak Overturns In Region

A Western Mass man died after his kayak overturned in an area pond.

John Reynolds, age 58, of the Town of Richmond in Berkshire County, died Thursday, Dec. 9 at Berkshire Medical Center after his kayak overturned in Richmond Pond.

Around 7 a.m. Berkshire County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an individual in Richmond Pond calling for assistance, said Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Andrew McKeever.

State police, along with numerous other law enforcement, responded to the area for an attempted rescue, McKeever said.

Firefighters with the Stockbridge Fire Department rescued Reynolds from the water and immediately administered CPR, he said.

Action Ambulance transported Reynolds to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors and nurses attempted to save Reynolds’ life.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body for further examination.

"The early evidence suggests that the death was accidental," Keever said.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

