Man Charged With Attempted Murder At Connecticut Hotel

A Western Massachusetts man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking a family member with a blade during an altercation at a Connecticut hotel, police said.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, officers from the Enfield Police Department in Hartford County responded to a reported stabbing at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 63-year-old man in distress with a wound to his throat, police said, though he was able to identify his attacker, Alex Arslanian, of Agawam, Massachusetts in Hampshire County, who was located near the scene as his alleged victim was transported to an area hospital.

The victim reportedly underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Arslanian, age 29, was arrested without further incident and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault. He was held in lieu of a $1 million bond and scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

