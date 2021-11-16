Man Accused Of Putting Unknown Liquid Into Car's Gas Tank In Region

A Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly putting something into a gas tank of a parked vehicle at an area store.

Worcester County resident Alexander Yee, age 37, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 15 following the incident at the Big Y parking lot in Southampton in Hampshire County.

According to the Southampton Police Department, the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. By the time officers arrived, Yee had already fled the area but witnesses provided police with enough information they were able to track him to his residence.

He has been charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and malicious destruction to a motor vehicle.

The Southampton Police say they are continuing to look into the incident to examine if there are any similar incidents in other communities.

