Alert Issued For Missing Woman

A 39-year-old woman has gone missing and authorities are asking for help in locating her.

Jennifer Shedd was last seen in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the early morning.

She was last heard from, via cell phone, at 3:53 p.m.the Westfield Police Department said.

Her phone has been off since Thursday, Oct. 14. She hasn't shown up to work in the past three days.

If you have or know someone who may have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Det. Sgt. Seth Florek at 413-246-3791 or s.florek@cityofwestfield.org.

