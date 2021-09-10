Contact Us
date 2021-09-10
News

Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Region

Chase Tarjick
Chase Tarjick Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in the region and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Chase Tarjick has been reported missing in Western Massachusetts, the Pittsfield Police Department said in an alert issued late Friday afternoon, Sept. 10.

He's described as being 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with "smiley faces" on it, said police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts,  contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

