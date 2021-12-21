12 Nabbed In Connection To Cocaine Trafficking Operation In Region

A months-long investigation involving several law enforcement organizations led to the arrest of a dozen people in connection with an alleged cocaine trafficking operation operating throughout Western Massachusetts.

A dozen people from Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Ludlow, Charlemont, and West Springfield were arrested in connection with the enterprise, said Laurie Loisel, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The group was busted on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force coordinated the simultaneous execution of several search warrants seizing the alleged criminal organization’s stash of cocaine and other evidence, Loisel said.

During the warrants sweep, two brothers, believe to be the alleged organizers of the operation, were arrested including Hampshire County resident Brandon Rice, age 35, Hatfield, and Hampden County resident Daniel Rice, age 38, of West Springfield, Loisel said.

Daniel Rice owns Dapper Dan’s Barbershop in Greenfield, a location that was believed to be part of the alleged criminal operation, the DA's Office said.

Both men were ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and their cases continued until Jan. 14.

The investigation worked to uncover the organized syndicate’s alleged members, methods of the daily distribution of trafficking, weight quantities of cocaine, and locations of operation.

During the warrants sweep, police more than four kilos of cocaine and other drugs were seized, the DA's Office said.

The following were also arrested during the sweep:

Jason Nadeau, age 40, of Ludlow

David Caplice, age 38, of Greenfield

Nathan Ortiz, age 38, of Greenfield

Jason Byrd, age 42, of Greenfield

Wayne Rockwood, age 43, of Greenfield

Heather Symanski, age 31, of Greenfield

Robert Blake, age 46, of Greenfield

Rebekah Thompson, age 37, of Charlemont

David Gallegos, age 28, of Deerfield

Jaimilee Bontempi, age 29, of Deerfield

Damek Ryan, age 37, of Montague

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.