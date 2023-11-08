Haven Hot Chicken To Celebrate Grand Opening Of 'Delicious, Convenient Spot' At UConn Storrs

Haven Hot Chicken, a franchise known for its Nashville Hot Chicken, will be opening its fifth location on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Storrs, Connecticut at 1206 Storrs Rd., which is within walking distance to the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus.

The 2,000-square-foot location will offer the franchise's signature menu of crispy fried chicken, fries, sides such as banana pudding or garlic dill pickles, and even vegetarian options such as the "Not Chicken Sandwich."

Visitors can even customize their food's spice level, which ranges from "Country," the least spicy, to "Haven," the spiciest.

"We are counting down to our big grand opening, located within walking distance of the UCONN campus offering a new, delicious, convenient spot for students, staff, faculty and local area residents to grab a quick bite to eat," said Haven Hot Chicken co-founder Rob LaTronica, who graduated from UConn.

To celebrate the eatery's opening, 500 tendie sliders will be given away to the first guests who line up at the grand opening at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, LaTronica added.

The restaurant will also partner with Connecticut Foodshare in order to raise funds to help end food insecurity in the state.

The new location will offer in-house dining as well as online ordering with curbside takeout. It will also partner with Uber Eats for delivery service.

It will open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

