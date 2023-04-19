Double Murder, Kidnapping Case: Mansfield Man Gets 55-Year Sentence

Fairfield County native Peter Manfredonia, age 26, who grew up in Newtown, who currently has an address in Tolland County in Mansfield, was sentenced on Wednesday, April 19 to 55 years in prison in a 2020 murder and kidnapping case under a plea agreement, according to NBC Connecticut.

Manfredonia admitted to killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers, in Willington on Friday, May 22, 2020, officials said in an arrest warrant.

DeMers, according to the warrant, was found with "his right hand completely severed from his body, his thumb, and index finger completely severed from his left hand the flesh from his tricep area almost completely severed from his body, multiple lacerations to his back and a laceration down to his skull, with the fracturing of the skull."

He was transported to Rockville General Hospital but was pronounced dead during transport.

Another man was also attacked but survived.

Two days later on Sunday, May 24, Manfedonia went to the New Haven County apartment of his 23-year-old childhood friend, Nicholas Eisele in Derby, shot him to death, and kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend.

The two men had grown up together in Newtown.

After the murder, Manfedonia forced Eisele's girlfriend to drive him on back roads to New Jersey where he took an Uber, he was later captured in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He was returned to Connecticut in June 2020 and has been in police custody ever since the news outlet said.

Manfredonia will be sentenced on Thursday, April 20 for the murder of DeMers, which is also expected to be 55 years to serve concurrently.

